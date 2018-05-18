Michael Jackson Is Getting A Street Named After Him In Detroit

Michael Jackson Is Getting His Own Street In Detroit

Officials in Detroit announced on Thursday that they would be honoring Michael Jackson by naming a street after the late pop star.

That street is going to be called Michael Jackson Avenue, and will be a re-named portion of a road that’s currently called Randolph Street. It run’s through the city’s downtown theater district. The timing of this honorary street syncs up with the 50 year anniversary of the Jackson 5 signing a recording contract with Motown Records.

Spokesman for the city, Stephen Grady, said about the decision, “The Jacksons were among the first groups of black American performers to attain crossover status and went on to release hit after hit after hit.”

The street re-naming will officially take place on June 15, which will line up with the Detroit Music Weekend outdoor festival. That same festival is set to be headlined by Tito, Marlon, Jackie, and Jermaine Jackson.

Last year’s festival also honored a legendary performer, with a street being named after Aretha Franklin also in Detroit.