Jesus Take The Wheel: Former Playboy Playmate Plunges To Her Death From Hotel Penthouse Along With 7-Year-Old Son

Former Playmate And Young Son Jump To Deaths From Hotel Room

This is absolutely horrifying. 46-year-old Stephanie Adams, who was once a Miss November Playboy centerfold, and her seven-year-old son Vincent jumped from the 25th floor of Manhattan’s Gotham Hotel early Friday according to police reports.

A guest reported seeing the bodies of the two victims and police were called to the scene at E. 46th Street off Fifth Avenue around 8:30 a.m and both mother and child were declared dead at the scene.

According to NY Daily News reports Adams checked into the hotel with her son around 6 PM Thursday, taking the penthouse room:

“It’s crazy. I don’t know what to say. Nothing (like this) has ever happened here,” said Ilir Krsniqi, 27, a waiter at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in the hotel for five years. “One of the guests of the hotel they called the lobby. They said, ‘We saw a dead body,'” he said. “They said one but then they realized there (were) two.”

So far it seems as if Adams may have been upset about her divorce from her husband.

Adams was in the middle of a divorce from her husband Dr. Charles Nicolai, owner of Wall Street Chiropractic & Wellness, according to court documents. Police responded to a domestic dispute involving the couple in 2015, sources said. Vincent was there when the cops arrived to separate the battling parents, according to the sources. Nicolai landed on the Administration for Children’s Services radar six months ago over accusations that he knowingly fed Vincent food that would produce an allergic reaction, sources said.

Just awful. One of Adams’ last tweets referred to domestic violence:

The only person who should ever be ashamed in a domestic abuse incident is the abuser. Stand tall and stay strong. Find the right support and always maintain your safety. Get the help you and your child need now to no longer be a victim. https://t.co/nhhNDLnv3T #NoExcuseForAbuse — Stephanie Adams (@stephanieadams) March 21, 2018

We so wish that Adams had found help for herself and her son instead of taking their lives. This is so awful. Prayers up for that little boy. Poor baby.