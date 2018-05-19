Exclusive: Teairra Mari Visits LAPD Detectives Following Revenge Porn Scandal

Singer & Reality Star Accused Ex & 50 Cent Of Sharing Revenge Porn

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Teairra Mari is making good on her promise to do all she can to make the men she said leaked revenge porn of her pay.

Teairra accused her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad of posting explicit images of her onto her Instagram in revenge after she broke up with him. She’s also said 50 Cent furthered her humiliation by reposting one of the offending images with captions that mocked her.

Earlier this week, she appeared at a press conference with her lawyers, Lisa Bloom and Walter Mosley, and announced plans to take legal action against both men.

And on Thursday, she made good on those claims by visiting detectives from the LAPD, spending several hours making a detailed complaint, law enforcement officials told BOSSIP.

However, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office hadn’t filed criminal charges against Abdul-Ahad or 50 Cent as of Friday, a spokesman told BOSSIP, but it might be too early to tell.