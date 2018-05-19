Royal Realness: Prince Harry And Her (Newly) Highness Meghan Markle Jump The British Broom

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Highlights

After months of prep and anticipation (and a healthy heap of hate from her estranged elder siblings) Meghan Markle finally made her trek down the aisle into royalty with her longtime love Prince Harry, becoming the first Black princess to join the Buckingham Palace crew.

Meghan looked stunning as she walked down the aisle solo, met halfway by Prince Charles who did the honor of giving Meghan away to his son Harry in her own father’s stead. Meghan’s father suffered a heart attack and underwent surgery earlier in the week, so he was unable to attend.

In case you weren’t up at the crack of dawn to watch the event live from across the pond, here’s a taste of what you missed:

Meghan and Harry exchanged heartfelt vows and loving looks during their very traditional ceremony…

Meghan and Harry share a post-ceremony kiss while leaving Windsor Castle

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and Harry’s father Prince Charles exit the castle together after watching their kids get hitched.

Hit the flip for more royal love from the newly crowned Meghan and her boo Harry, and peep some of the celebrity guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, and more, that hit up their ceremony.

Getty