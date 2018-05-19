Codeine Coupledom: Is Future Secretly Blasting Nicki Minaj’s Barbie Tingz Bunz To Smithereens?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Social Media Seems To Think Future And Nicki Minaj Are Secretly Seeing Each Other

After photos started circulating of Nicki Minaj cuddled up with Future at Liv in Miami, social media went into a frenzy trying to figure out if the two rappers were in fact an item or if they were just kicking it after a show.

 

Future. Hendrix. Only.

A post shared by @ future_king_s on

 

Its hard to keep tabs on Future’s love life, as he seemingly hops in and out of relationships quicker than he can put out music. But if there is some truth to the rumors, could you see the two dating?

 

Future. Hendrix. Only.

A post shared by @ future_king_s on

 

Click through to see the two parting in Liv…

 

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Coupled Up, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus