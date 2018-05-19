Codeine Coupledom: Is Future Secretly Blasting Nicki Minaj’s Barbie Tingz Bunz To Smithereens?
- By Bossip Staff
Social Media Seems To Think Future And Nicki Minaj Are Secretly Seeing Each Other
After photos started circulating of Nicki Minaj cuddled up with Future at Liv in Miami, social media went into a frenzy trying to figure out if the two rappers were in fact an item or if they were just kicking it after a show.
Its hard to keep tabs on Future’s love life, as he seemingly hops in and out of relationships quicker than he can put out music. But if there is some truth to the rumors, could you see the two dating?
Click through to see the two parting in Liv…