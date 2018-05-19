Jesus Take The Choppa: Man Shoots Neighbors With An AK-47 Over Kids Birthday Party Being Too Noisy

Oregon Man Shoots Neighbors With An AK-47 After Dispute At Kids Party

Franklin L. Tomes, 59, is in custody after losing his cool and shooting a couple of neighbors over an argument sparked by the noise level at a kids birthday party.

Tomes was fed up with the noise level and confronted his neighbor. The two men argued in the parking lot of their respective residences. When Tomes noticed that the neighbor had backup, he went to his home and retrieved his AK-47.

According to reports, Tomes aimed the assault rifle at the two 20-year-old men and when the two men fled; he started firing rounds in their direction. One of the victims sustained three bullet wounds in his legs, and the other was hit in the shoulder. Tomes allegedly fired off 7 more rounds, but no one else was hit. The two men were taken to a hospital and have been listed in stable condition.

Tomes was booked on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon.