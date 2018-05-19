So Sad: Blac Chyna Likely To Be Slapped With Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Her Longtime Assistant Dies

Blac Chyna Likely To Be Slapped With Lawsuit After Assistant Was Taken Off Life Support

Blac Chyna’s assistant, Lorena “Patty” Hernandez, passed away yesterday after being taken off life support earlier this week.

Chyna’s longtime assistant had a long history of health issues, including a stroke she suffered in 2017 that left her partially blind and she also suffered a severe head bleed which led to a terminated pregnancy. In January, Patty suffered a brain hemorrhage at a salon owned by Blac Chyna. When the initial accident happened, Chyna released a statement saying she was helping take care of Patty’s children. Sadly, on January 11, 2018 she had a seizure which caused her brain to bleed again, and it left her in a coma.

Now Patty’s family is planning to sue Blac Chyna for wrongful death for alleged abuse and failing to provide workers compensation.

In a statement to Page Six a source said “Remember when the news broke and she said she was helping [Patty] and she was helping the kids and everything? She never did..I mean all [Chyna] pretty much did was spread the word and reach out to her baby daddies, so she felt like, ‘That’s how I helped.’”

Patty is survived by her husband and her three children: Nathan, 13; Raul, 12; and Madison, 7.