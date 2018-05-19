Black Royalty: Here Are All The Magnificent Melaniny Moments From Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Royal Nuptials

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

(Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Black Folks At The Royal Wedding

It’s LIT! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally tied the royal knot and everyone looked smashing, darling. We aren’t going to pretend like we were even paying attention until a few of the wedding photos showed that melanin was out. There was a black Bishop, cello player, our cousins (Meghan’s family) and Black stars!

And of course…issa swirl!

(Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Serena Williams and her boo-bear Alexis were in attendance.

(Photo by TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images)

Don’t they look sweet?

Auntie Oprah came through too in this fancy church hat.

(Photo by Ian West – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Idris Elba and his bae were all smiles at the wedding.

(Photo credit should read GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images)

By far, the most melanated magical moment was Meghan and her mama Doria Ragland riding up to the church together. This is BEAUTIFUL.

Hit the flip for more.

(Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images)

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: For Your Information, matrimony-dom, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus