Black Royalty: Here Are All The Magnificent Melaniny Moments From Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Royal Nuptials

Black Folks At The Royal Wedding

It’s LIT! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally tied the royal knot and everyone looked smashing, darling. We aren’t going to pretend like we were even paying attention until a few of the wedding photos showed that melanin was out. There was a black Bishop, cello player, our cousins (Meghan’s family) and Black stars!

The #RoyalWedding has been a ceremony of Black excellence and I loved every minute of it. This is the first time that Black people have been part of a royal wedding pic.twitter.com/boNZzxgwno — Alexandra Whitney (@iskandrah) May 19, 2018

And of course…issa swirl!

Serena Williams and her boo-bear Alexis were in attendance.

Don’t they look sweet?

Auntie Oprah came through too in this fancy church hat.

Idris Elba and his bae were all smiles at the wedding.

By far, the most melanated magical moment was Meghan and her mama Doria Ragland riding up to the church together. This is BEAUTIFUL.

