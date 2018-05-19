Get Your Life Together: A$AP Bari Reportedly Arrested In London For Sexual Assault

A$AP Bari Reportedly Arrested For Sexual Assault

A$AP Bari, one of the founding members of the A$AP Mob, was reportedly arrested in London for sexual assault. The Harlem native was traveling overseas when he stopped at London’s Heathrow Airport, which is where authorities arrested him.

Just last year, a woman sued the rapper after she claimed that he sexually assaulted her in a London hotel last July when him and some of the A$AP Mob was in town. Bari’s friend recorded a video of him pulling sheets off of the woman, exposing her, and then kicking her out into the hotel hallway naked. Within the video, Bari was then allegedly heard on camera saying “you f***ed my assistant, now you’re going to s**k my d**k.”

Bari apparently knew that London cops were investigating the incident because they contacted him to come in for an interview–but he still decided to fly through London nonetheless, resulting in his arrest.

The Daily Mail reports that the VLONE designer appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on May 17, and has been bailed to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on June 14. According toTMZ, his passport has also been confiscated.