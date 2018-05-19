Anderson .Paak Thinks Meek Mill Should Have Met With Trump For The Sake Of Prison Reform [Video]

Anderson .Paak Explains His Stance On Prison Reform

Anderson .Paak thinks that Meek Mill made a mistake by backing out of Trump’s prison reform summit. In .Paak’s opinion, he believes Meek has the power right now to get changes made, so everything else needs to be put to the side.

The subject of prison reform hits close to home for the rapper and singer. He told TMZ on Friday in New York City that his mother was locked up for more than 7 years. Because of his strong feelings on the corrupted prison system, the California native strongly believes Meek should’ve stuck with his gut and attended the White House meeting.