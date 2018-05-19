Boo’d Up: Is THIS 21-Year-Old Cradle-Robbin’ Caitlyn Jenner’s Transgender Cougar Cub???

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

Image via Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund

Caitlyn Jenner Rumored To Be Dating 21-Year-Old Sophia Hutchins

Well, well, well, looky what we have here.

According to TMZ, Caitlyn Jenner has scored herself a girlfriend who is WAY out of her AARP age bracket.

21-year-old Sophia Hutchins, who is also transgender, is said to have been the apple of Caitlyn’s eye for several months now. It even appears that the two are already living together based on one of Sophia’s Instagram posts…

Home 💕 Sweet 💕 Home 💕 Happy❤️Joyful❤️Peacful❤️

A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on

The big giveaway is the bed’s headboard which has been seen countless times in Caitlyn’s IG and Snapchat stories leading folks to believe there is some hanky-panky going on.

Sources close to Cait say that the two are just “close friends”…who take cozy pics from the same bed. At the very least Sophia appears to be a roommate, but c’mon, who believes that?

See more of Sophia on the flipper.

I played golf yesterday so I feel really fit 😜

A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on

Your little 😇

A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on

*replaces protein shake with vodka

A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on

Jealousy suits you

A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on

Who says girls posing in bikinis aren’t boss bitchezzzz? 💰😇💰

A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Coupled Up, In White Folks News, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus