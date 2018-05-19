Boo’d Up: Is THIS 21-Year-Old Cradle-Robbin’ Caitlyn Jenner’s Transgender Cougar Cub???

Image via Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund

Caitlyn Jenner Rumored To Be Dating 21-Year-Old Sophia Hutchins

Well, well, well, looky what we have here.

According to TMZ, Caitlyn Jenner has scored herself a girlfriend who is WAY out of her AARP age bracket.

21-year-old Sophia Hutchins, who is also transgender, is said to have been the apple of Caitlyn’s eye for several months now. It even appears that the two are already living together based on one of Sophia’s Instagram posts…

The big giveaway is the bed’s headboard which has been seen countless times in Caitlyn’s IG and Snapchat stories leading folks to believe there is some hanky-panky going on.

Sources close to Cait say that the two are just “close friends”…who take cozy pics from the same bed. At the very least Sophia appears to be a roommate, but c’mon, who believes that?

See more of Sophia on the flipper.