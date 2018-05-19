SMH: England Teen Dies After Hiding Bag Of Cocaine In Her Mouth To Avoid Cops

Teenager Dies After Hiding Drugs In Her Mouth To Avoid Police

According to reports from The New York Post, a teenager has died after hiding a bag of cocaine in her mouth when the car she was in was stopped by police.

19-year-old Georgia Cassidy was traveling with her boyfriend when the pair were pulled over for a random check in Kirkby, England. In the moments before stopping, Cassidy reportedly concealed the drugs in her mouth.

Officers did not find anything suspicious and allowed the pair to leave, but later that same day, Cassidy suffered a serious seizure, The Liverpool Echo reports. She was rushed from a parking lot outside a bar to a hospital, where she died from cocaine toxicity three days later.

Coroner Andre Rebello commented on the incident, saying that there was “no suggestion that she had any connection with drugs,” adding: “Tragically, her death has occurred from an accident.”

Liverpool police are now investigating, and confirmed a man had been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug, but he has since been released.

The coroner ruled the verdict an accidental death.