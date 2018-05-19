True Or False? Did Rihanna Clown Kendall Jenner’s Tragic “Stick Figure” Cakelessness At The Met Gala?

Rihanna Roasts Kendall’s Curveless Figure

Rihanna has never been one to mince words or bite her tongue…we’re assuming even more so if the rum punch is flowing freely.

That’s why it’s not too shocking to hear that she threw a little shade Kendall Jenner’s way during last week’s Met Gala — that’s if you believe Star Magazine, of course.

If you’ll recall, Rih came dressed as the Fenty Beauty version of the Pope to host the evening’s festivities, and needless to say, wowed everyone with her look. Kendall’s look was quite a bit less impressive…and insiders say Rihanna took a moment to rub it in Kendall’s face that she not only rocked a better look but was much more blessed in the body department.

“Rihanna was standing next to Kendall Jenner at the bar and loudly said, ‘Good thing I have curves to pull this outfit off, I would hate to be a stick figure! Then she just stared at Kendall, laughed in her face and walked away.”

Of course, we’re taking reports of this supposed “mean girl moment” with a grain of salt, but if it were truly said, Rih probably meant it all in good fun. Besides, it’s not like she bit her or anything…

Getty