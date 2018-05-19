Todo El Humo: Mariachis Enact Epic Musical Revenge On Viral Racist Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Spanish Speaking People Sing “Cielito Lindo” Outside Racist’s Apartment
First off, f**k this Aaron Schlossberg guy. If you’re unfamiliar with the name, Aaron is the viral piece of s#!t that was seen launching into a racist tirade against Spanish speaking people in NYC.
Yesterday, a large group of latinx people joined a mariachi bang outside of Schlossberg’s swanky New York apartment to sing him a sweet serenade of revenge served gazpacho cold.
A lil’ history, the song that el gente are singing is “Cieltio Lindo” which was written and popularized in 1882 by composer Quirino Mendoza y Cortés.
Last week, Black folks held a revenge BBQ to spite a racist, now Latinx folks are reclaiming their time, THIS is what makes America great.