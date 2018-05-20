Fatal Fat-Shaming: Teen Confesses To Murdering Her Father Because He Mocked Her Weight

Teen Accused of Killing Father Who Teased Her for Being Overweight

Ameera Stokes,18, of Indiana is accused of murdering her father on Mother’s Day for teasing her about her weight.

According to reports, Stokes called the police to confess that she killed her father, Donald Stokes, while visiting his home in Michigan. They were allegedly fighting over “life issues” when the teenager confronted her father with a hammer before later fatally stabbing him. When police arrived at the home, they found the father’s body in the stairwell. The teen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held without bail.

Her mother, Gretchen Brasher, said Donald Stokes would routinely “fat-shame” their teenage daughter, whom she described as suicidal and suffering from depression.“He was very verbally abusive,” Brasher said. “She had a belly, so he would tease her about being fat. He would like let her have an apple for dessert, while everybody else was having something better.”

Stokes apparently has a violent history. When she was 13, she allegedly stabbed one of her friends and was sent to a rehabilitation program instead of going to jail. In 2017, Ameera was released and went to live with her mother in Indiana. She then went to live with her father after a failed suicide attempt