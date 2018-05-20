Sh*t Ain’t Sweet: 15-Year-Old Pops A Cap In Her 56-Year-Old Sugar Daddy’s Candy A** After Demanding More Cash

Teen Shoots Sugar Daddy After He Didn’t Cough Up Enough Cash

Thomas Licata, 56, is recovering after being shot in the stomach by his would-be “sugar baby” in a robbery attempt.

The married Licata met Really Domingo,15, who initially introduced herself as “Samantha” on the popular arrangement site SeekingArrangement.com. Under the username “asianperssuasion”, she claimed to be a 20-year-old certified nursing assistant as the two built a relationship online.

Earlier last week (May 11th), the two met at a convince store then drove back to his 4,000 square-foot home. Once the two got comfortable, he handed her $260 in cash right before she excused herself to the bathroom where she returned with a gun. The teen shot a single bullet into the Licata’s abdomen and demanded that he give her more cash. Licata explained that he had no more money on hand before Domingo fleed the scene in a grey car.

Licata’s bullet wound pierced his stomach and exited through his buttocks.

Hours later, local police responded to accusations of a young woman and three masked men robbing in the area residents in their homes at gunpoint which sparked a separate investigation involving Domingo. The 15-year-old was arrested and is being held in a Clark County Juvenile Justice Center where she currently faces a first-degree robbery charge.