Former WWE Wrestler Nearly Beaten To Death After Group Of Men Laid The Smack Down Over A Parking Spot [Video]

Former WWE Wrestler Nearly Beaten To Death Over A Parking Spot

Former bodybuilder and professional wrestler Tom Magee was nearly beaten to death on May 15th over a parking spot.

Although at 59 he isn’t the same athlete that beat Brett Michaels he also has a black belt in karate and an amateur boxing background. So it is surprising that he didn’t put up much of a fight when a group of young men put hands on him in the parking lot.

He suffered a broken jaw, broken eye sockets, and a concussion in the beating. Magee survived the brutal beating and has since been released from the hospital. While four of the men involved remain on the loose, two of them (Justin Lee, 20, and Degrate Bryant, 20) have been nabbed by the LAPD.