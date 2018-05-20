Paint That, Paint That: Diddy Revealed As The Person Who Bought $21 Million Kerry James Marshall Piece At Art Auction
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Diddy Spends $21 Million on Painting by Kerry James Marshall
On May 16, it was revealed that entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was the one that purchased a $21.1 million painting from Chicago-based artist Kerry James Marshall.
At first no one knew that mega-entrepreneur had bought the painting, but Jack Shainman, who operates as a gallerist and art dealer in NYC, revealed that he was the purchaser when speaking with The New York Times.