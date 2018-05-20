Paint That, Paint That: Diddy Revealed As The Person Who Bought $21 Million Kerry James Marshall Piece At Art Auction

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Diddy Spends $21 Million on Painting by Kerry James Marshall

 

On May 16, it was revealed that entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was the one that purchased a $21.1 million painting from Chicago-based artist Kerry James Marshall.

At first no one knew that mega-entrepreneur had bought the painting, but Jack Shainman, who operates as a gallerist and art dealer in NYC, revealed that he was the purchaser when speaking with The New York Times.

 

 

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1642422/paint-that-paint-that-diddy-revealed-as-the-person-who-bought-21-million-kerry-james-marshall-piece-at-art-auction/
Categories: A "Lil Positivity", For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus