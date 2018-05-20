Tia Mowry Shares Pics Of Her Realistic Postpartum Bawwwdy Two Weeks After Giving Birth
Tia Mowry Reveals Her Postpartum Body
Tia Mowry is giving fans a glimpse at her realistic baaawdy just two weeks after giving birth. As previously reported Tia and her hubby Cory Hardrict welcomed a baby girl earlier this month and couldn’t be happier.
Now Tia’s sending out an important message to her fans; it’s okay NOT to Snapback immediately after having a baby. According to Tia not only has she not snap-backed, she actually still looks pregnant.
“Do I still have a belly yes,” said Tia. I actually look like I’m 4 months pregnant and that is OKAY. I wanted to shine a light on how our society creates false expectations after a woman gives birth.”
This is MY #postpartum. Two weeks in. Do I still have a belly yes. I actually look like I’m 4 months pregnant and that is OKAY. I wanted to shine a light on how our society creates false expectations after a woman gives birth. Ladies, it’s okay that our bodies are not PERFECT after our babies are born. Give your self time. Go at your own pace. Don’t allow people to put a time limit on YOUR body. You’ve just accomplished a miracle! #Love yourself, love your new body, embrace it. It you want to make changes than that’s your desire and no one else’s. Ps, #moms freaking rock! #fashion
Tell the truth, Tia. It’s refreshing to see a celeb be realistic about post-baby body expectations.
This is MY #postpartum. Two weeks in. Do I still have a belly yes. I actually look like I’m 4 months pregnant and that is OKAY. I wanted to shine a light on how our society creates false expectations after a woman gives birth. Ladies, it’s okay that our bodies are not PERFECT after our babies are born. Give your self time. Go at your own pace. Don’t allow people to put a time limit on YOUR body. You’ve just accomplished a miracle! #Love yourself, love your new body, embrace it. It you want to make changes than that’s your desire and no one else’s. Ps, #moms freaking rock! #fashion
What do YOU think about Tia keeping it real about her looks postpartum???