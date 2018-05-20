Tia Mowry Shares Pics Of Her Realistic Postpartum Bawwwdy Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Tia Mowry Reveals Her Postpartum Body

Tia Mowry is giving fans a glimpse at her realistic baaawdy just two weeks after giving birth. As previously reported Tia and her hubby Cory Hardrict welcomed a baby girl earlier this month and couldn’t be happier.

Now Tia’s sending out an important message to her fans; it’s okay NOT to Snapback immediately after having a baby. According to Tia not only has she not snap-backed, she actually still looks pregnant.

“Do I still have a belly yes,” said Tia. I actually look like I’m 4 months pregnant and that is OKAY. I wanted to shine a light on how our society creates false expectations after a woman gives birth.”

Tell the truth, Tia. It’s refreshing to see a celeb be realistic about post-baby body expectations.

What do YOU think about Tia keeping it real about her looks postpartum???