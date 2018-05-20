Poor Thang: Tearful Thandie Newton Regrets Saying She’s The First ‘Dark-Skinned’ Woman In ‘Star Wars’
Thandie Newton recently shed some tears after some of her words went viral.
The “Solo: A Star Wars Story” star recently did an interview with The Guardian where she expressed her joy over being the first “dark-skinned woman” in the Star Wars series but noted that it’s “awful” that it took so long.
“I am the first dark-skinned woman in a lead role in the Star Wars legacy, which is both great, that it is finally a correction, and awful, that it’s taken this long.”
Newton added, “Even Lupita Nyong’o’s character was CGI” – relating to the character of Maz Kanata in The Force Awakens.
Dark-skinned where sis???
Unfortunately for her, the skin-color comments got her draggggggged to “The Empire Strikes Back” in part because people thought she was discrediting the plight of actual dark-skinned actresses.
Thandie’s since said that the comments brought her to tears and she wishes she could take them back.
Maybe Thandie meant “dark-skinned” in reference to whiteness???
Either way, check out more from “dark-skinned” Thandie Newton and fan comments on the flip.
Brits are defending Thandie and saying that yes, overseas anyone who’s not white is considered “dark-skinned.”