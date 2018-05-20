Poor Thang: Tearful Thandie Newton Regrets Saying She’s The First ‘Dark-Skinned’ Woman In ‘Star Wars’

Call Han Solo…

Thandie Newton Criticized For Saying She’s The First Dark-Skinned Woman In “Star Wars”

Thandie Newton recently shed some tears after some of her words went viral.

The “Solo: A Star Wars Story” star recently did an interview with The Guardian where she expressed her joy over being the first “dark-skinned woman” in the Star Wars series but noted that it’s “awful” that it took so long.

“I am the first dark-skinned woman in a lead role in the Star Wars legacy, which is both great, that it is finally a correction, and awful, that it’s taken this long.”

Newton added, “Even Lupita Nyong’o’s character was CGI” – relating to the character of Maz Kanata in The Force Awakens.

Dark-skinned where sis???

Unfortunately for her, the skin-color comments got her draggggggged to “The Empire Strikes Back” in part because people thought she was discrediting the plight of actual dark-skinned actresses.

Saying 'Black' would have been enough. And part of my skeptical ass is hoping her conflation of dark-skinned and etc was an accident. Because Thandie is v FAR from lightskinned. pic.twitter.com/NUzHacuPWL — Clarkisha Kent: Space Deebo Must Die (@IWriteAllDay_) May 19, 2018

thandie “paper bag” newton rly tryna claim shes dark skinned? does she not own a mirror or…. — nobody knows its a JO crystal (@soft_b0y) May 19, 2018

Thandie’s since said that the comments brought her to tears and she wishes she could take them back.

Thank you. I’m literally crying from the harsh criticism, when I’ve spent my adult life fighting oppression against women of colour, in Africa and everywhere @VDay @AAPolicyForum It’s a day to be with my children and remember what love is x https://t.co/GyUwXyO9IT — Thandie Newton (@thandienewton) May 20, 2018

Maybe Thandie meant “dark-skinned” in reference to whiteness???

Either way, check out more from “dark-skinned” Thandie Newton and fan comments on the flip.