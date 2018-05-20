Brooklyn Stand Up: Spike Lee Brings Home The Cannes Grand Prix For ‘BLACKkKLANSMAN’
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2
❯
❮
Spike Lee’s ‘BLACKkKLANSMAN’ Film Wins Top Honors At Cannes Film Festival
Congratulations to Spike Lee and the entire borough of Brooklyn!
The director just debuted his latest film ‘BLACKkKLANSMAN’ at the Cannes Film Festival last week and apparently, it was exactly what the world has been waiting for because the movie won the festival’s top honors!
Bags Are Packed. Back To Da PEOPLES REPUBLIC OF BROOKLYN. We Got Werk To Do. We Start Shooting Second Season SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT 1 Week From Tuesday. 40 Acres And And Mule Filmworks DON’T STOP-On And On And On Like Hot Buttered Popcorn.- To Da Beat Y’All Yes, Yes, Y’All. YA-DIG❓❓❓SHO-NUFF . And Dat’s Da GRAND PRIX, Truth,Ruth💜💜
We can’t wait to see it now. Have you peeped the trailer?
Hit the flip for more from Spike