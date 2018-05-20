Brooklyn Stand Up: Spike Lee Brings Home The Cannes Grand Prix For ‘BLACKkKLANSMAN’

Spike Lee’s ‘BLACKkKLANSMAN’ Film Wins Top Honors At Cannes Film Festival

Congratulations to Spike Lee and the entire borough of Brooklyn!

The director just debuted his latest film ‘BLACKkKLANSMAN’ at the Cannes Film Festival last week and apparently, it was exactly what the world has been waiting for because the movie won the festival’s top honors!

We can’t wait to see it now. Have you peeped the trailer?

