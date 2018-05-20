Sweet Tea & Crumpets: Funniest Tweets From The Star-Studded Royal Wedding

Hilarious Royal Wedding Tweets

Twitter is STILL captivated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s star-studded fairy tale wedding that was everything we dreamed it would be: Black excellence, celebrity magnificence and fashion opulence perfectly blended together and splashed everywhere in yet another classic pop culture moment of 2018.

(trumpets blast)

Announcer: NOW ARRIVING AT THE ROYAL WEDDING, SIR TERRANCE OF HOWARD, THE DUKE OF MAYNELAND! :camera pans: pic.twitter.com/jiruVu2NFw — dj spydermann (@djspydermann) May 19, 2018

