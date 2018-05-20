Jim Jones On The Breakfast Club Talks 50 Cent Tongue & Cheek Beef, Dipset, And More [Video]

The Jim Jones and 50 Cent beef on Instagram is pretty funny…
Hey boo boo #YogiTheBear voice let me know when power th National Geographic's edition come on u got another hit on ur hands champ lol
A post shared by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo) on May 18, 2018 at 10:41am PDT
Jimmy you lucky they put you in the truck 😆LOL 🤨😡get the strap.
A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on May 17, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT
