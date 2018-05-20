Jim Jones On The Breakfast Club Talks 50 Cent Tongue & Cheek Beef, Dipset, And More [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 1

The Jim Jones and 50 Cent beef on Instagram is pretty funny…

Jimmy you lucky they put you in the truck 😆LOL 🤨😡get the strap.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1642461/jim-jones-on-the-breakfast-club-talks-50-cent-tongue-cheek-beef-dipset-and-more-video/
Categories: Entertainment, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus