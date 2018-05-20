Tiffany Haddish Confirms Whether Or Not She Faced The Wrath Of Yoncé Over Leaking Face Bite Fiasco

Tiffany Haddish Says Beyoncé Isn’t Trippin’ Over Her GQ Interview

Tiffany Haddish set the internet ablaze when she told GQ a detailed story about her experience at a party where another actress bit Beyoncé in the face.

While Tiffany refused to violate a NDA and name the Bey-biter many people speculated that Tiffany might be permanently OUT of the singer’s circle for talking too much, but Tiff says that’s not the case!

“I didn’t think it was going to blow up like that,” Haddish, 38, told PEOPLE last Wednesday at Turner’s upfronts presentation. We’ve talked since then, and it’s been cool,” the actress continued to PEOPLE. “Nobody’s trippin’ except for everybody else.”

Well that’s good, cuz it would be a shame to get kicked out of the Hive after just getting in riiiiiight?

In case you missed it, multiple sources said Sanaa Lathan was the biter but she vehemently denied it, going on record in her cover story with Health Magazine:

“I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with,” Lathan told Health magazine. “Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll.” “I adore Beyoncé,” top suspect Lathan, 46, said in Health‘s June issue. “I would never do anything malicious like that — to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It’s so crazy.”

The real test will be to see if Sanaa is allowed to come anywhere near Bey or Jay-Z we guess!