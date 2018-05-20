Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Couple Up At The Royal Wedding–But Messy Miserables Shade Their Swirly Sweetness

Sweet swirl love…

Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian’s Interracial Relationship Criticized

Serena Williams and her hubby recently shared some sweetly coupled up photos from the Royal Wedding.

‘Rena and Alexis Ohanian were the guests of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry yesterday for the historic occasion…

and Serena couldn’t help but gush over her [Vanilla] “King.”



Unfortunately for her, some butt-hurt Hoteps hopped in her comments and blasted her for “daring” to call her white man a “King.”

“Coon get you a black king….smgdh!” wrote one disgruntled dummy. “Cause u can’t handle a strong black Man,” wrote another.” U want to b the aggressor so u crossed over.”

Sit down haters! Let Serena (and Meghan for that matter) have their happiness.

Serena later changed into a Valentino dress and added some dripping Bvlgari diamonds for the royal reception.



Sweet swirly sweetness, right?

