On The Mend: Offset Shares Graphic Photos Of His Injuries Following Car Accident

Offset got caught up in a car accident on Thursday morning (May 17), and after being released from the hospital, the Migos member is already back in the studio.

On Friday morning, the Atlanta rapper shared video of himself in the studio, which was obtained by TMZ . In the clip, the rapper is seen smoking with a bandaged hand and the hospital bracelet still on his wrist.

Offset crashed his green Dodge Challenger in Atlanta, and it is still unclear what caused the crash. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and later released; a very pregnant Cardi B reportedly rushed to be by her finance’s side following the event.

On Saturday, the Migos member shared even more photos from the aftermath of his accident on Instagram and he’s showing off some more graphic fresh wounds. Along with his brusied up body, there are also a few pics of his car, which looks to be in much worse shape than Offset. He wrote on the caption for the photos, “This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S.”

Peep the post-accident pictures of Offset and his car below.