Salute The Queen: Meghan Markle’s Magical Black Momma Won Over Everyone’s Hearts This Weekend

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Meghan Markle’s Momma Is Magic

The Royal Wedding was magical and it captured our black a$$ hearts. But we gotta talk about the woman who stole the show: her momma, Doria Ragland. She showed up in her dregs, nose ring and never-aging magic and it took the whole ceremony to another level. Salute to our very own queen.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at how OUR queen stole the show at the Royal Wedding and made our hearts grow three sizes.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus