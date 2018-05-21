Salute The Queen: Meghan Markle’s Magical Black Momma Won Over Everyone’s Hearts This Weekend

Meghan Markle’s beautiful mother Doria Ragland rocking her locs and nose ring at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/BzAJWEAtK8 — Black Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) May 19, 2018

Meghan Markle’s Momma Is Magic

The Royal Wedding was magical and it captured our black a$$ hearts. But we gotta talk about the woman who stole the show: her momma, Doria Ragland. She showed up in her dregs, nose ring and never-aging magic and it took the whole ceremony to another level. Salute to our very own queen.

My 4 year old upon seeing Meghan Markle’s mother: “Mommy, the Queen is so beautiful!” Me: “Yes. Yes, she is.” She never once noticed any other Queen in the room. My work here is done. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 20, 2018

Without further ado, let’s take a look at how OUR queen stole the show at the Royal Wedding and made our hearts grow three sizes.