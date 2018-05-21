Salute The Queen: Meghan Markle’s Magical Black Momma Won Over Everyone’s Hearts This Weekend
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Meghan Markle’s Momma Is Magic
The Royal Wedding was magical and it captured our black a$$ hearts. But we gotta talk about the woman who stole the show: her momma, Doria Ragland. She showed up in her dregs, nose ring and never-aging magic and it took the whole ceremony to another level. Salute to our very own queen.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at how OUR queen stole the show at the Royal Wedding and made our hearts grow three sizes.