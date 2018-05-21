43?! In Dog Years?! Right-Wing, Anti-Black Woman Hatemonger Katie Hopkins Is Getting Clowned For Aging Like Mayo In The Sun

Y’all. @KTHopkins is 5 years older than me and legit looks like she could be my grandmother-That’s what happens when you constantly tear down black women 🐷 pic.twitter.com/Dmks2gMZCd — mum (@TheMilfGod) May 20, 2018

Katie Hopkins Ages Poorly

You ever notice how bad it is for your skin to hate black people? We’ve seen Stacey Dash go from an un-aging beauty to a wilted banana peel over the course of a few years, for instance. And now there’s British right-wing racist Katie Hopkins, who has gone out of her way to disrespect black women (most recently coming for Meghan Markle). The result? Look.

I’m older than 43 year old sentient bag of flour @KTHopkins #kthopkins. Racism and hate are worse than UV rays. pic.twitter.com/lZQPNII4ww — Rachelstewartjewelry.com (@RStewartJewelry) May 20, 2018

And Twitter is here to remind her of her age, too by comparing her to all these other people. Seriously, maybe be quiet about black women if the top half of your body looks like Benjamin Button as a toddler. Just a word of advice.