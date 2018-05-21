43?! In Dog Years?! Right-Wing, Anti-Black Woman Hatemonger Katie Hopkins Is Getting Clowned For Aging Like Mayo In The Sun
You ever notice how bad it is for your skin to hate black people? We’ve seen Stacey Dash go from an un-aging beauty to a wilted banana peel over the course of a few years, for instance. And now there’s British right-wing racist Katie Hopkins, who has gone out of her way to disrespect black women (most recently coming for Meghan Markle). The result? Look.
And Twitter is here to remind her of her age, too by comparing her to all these other people. Seriously, maybe be quiet about black women if the top half of your body looks like Benjamin Button as a toddler. Just a word of advice.