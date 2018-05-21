KeepThatSameEnergy: Twitter Flames Folks Lauding Meghan Markle’s Royal Swirl-Mance After Bashing Donald Glover’s Vanilla Queen

Twitter Explodes Over Meghan Markle Vs. Donald Glover “Hypocrisy”

Thousands of tweets about how Meghan Markle and her mom overcame divorce and racial bias to marry into royalty went viral as fast as they were posted over the weekend. But, Donald Glover fans are calling bullsh*t on all of the praise the Duchess of Sussex received.

Imagine, you were emotionally abused by your step kids, you were isolated by your ex-husbands family for being black, your husband then divorced you, you had to raise your daughter on your own and she’s now a PRINCESS. There’s a God I’m telling you. https://t.co/WW0Sq1bFmv — Wonderer (@Andss09) May 19, 2018

Just a week before their royal nuptials, Donald Glover was getting dragged for having a vanilla Queen. The rapper (Childish Gambino) went viral himself with his “This Is America” video. Some folks took issue, feeling like he was pandering to the “black plight” for clicks, when in real life, he is married to a white woman.

BUT, here is the thing..

1. It would never be an anomaly for folks to see someone like Donald Glover’s baby mama mixing with the Royals.

2. Folks brought up some problematic old tweets where Glover had allegedly said Black women smelled like burnt weave (honestly, we can’t find it anywhere).

Maybe he has been problematic in the past. In a recent profile with the New Yorker, Glover admits he’s more self-aware after going from being an art school kid with all white friends to being around his bigger, darker skinned brother in adulthood who is easily profiled.

Experiences like the fact that his brother Steven was denied an airbnb because they “didn’t like his posture”, and how he displays genuine experiences of black characters in “Atlanta” speak to his growth, but Twitter likes to argue.

