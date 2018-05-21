Janet Jackson Wet Up Twitter’s Panties, Gave Us Life And Showed That Black STILL Don’t Crack During Her Billboard Performance

Janet Jackson’s Billboard Performance Was Incredible

She still got it. At the tender age of 56 (FIFTEE SIX, PEOPLE), Janet Jackson let us know that she’s still as sexy as ever. On Sunday night she became the first black woman ever to win the Billboard ICON award, celebrating by giving the world a lil taste of what she can do. She gave us some snippets and an incredible speech and everybody needed a cigarette when it was over.

YASSS MS. JANET JACKSON SHOWING THEM HOW ITS DONE 👏🏽👏🏽 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/voVOBBe8E0 — KHipHopHoe™ (@KhiphopWorld) May 21, 2018

Take a look at her performance and the wild reactions to Janet giving us her everything.