Light Skinned Caucasian King Of Color: Nick Jonas’ Roblox Muscles Are Sizzling ALL The Twitter Drawls

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Nicki Jonas Is A SNACK

Last night, during the Billboard Awards Nick Jonas tore the timelines up of women with eyes everywhere! The muscular light-skinned king came out for only a few minutes to present an award, but his presence and swag was talked about all night.

Who knew this Caucasian King looked like this???

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nick looked so fine…even Black women started to claim him as a White man of color. LOL. Hit the flip to see the hilarious thirst.

