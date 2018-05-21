Light Skinned Caucasian King Of Color: Nick Jonas’ Roblox Muscles Are Sizzling ALL The Twitter Drawls
- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Jonas Is A SNACK
Last night, during the Billboard Awards Nick Jonas tore the timelines up of women with eyes everywhere! The muscular light-skinned king came out for only a few minutes to present an award, but his presence and swag was talked about all night.
Who knew this Caucasian King looked like this???
Nick looked so fine…even Black women started to claim him as a White man of color. LOL. Hit the flip to see the hilarious thirst.
