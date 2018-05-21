Light Skinned Caucasian King Of Color: Nick Jonas’ Roblox Muscles Are Sizzling ALL The Twitter Drawls

Nicki Jonas Is A SNACK

Last night, during the Billboard Awards Nick Jonas tore the timelines up of women with eyes everywhere! The muscular light-skinned king came out for only a few minutes to present an award, but his presence and swag was talked about all night.

Who knew this Caucasian King looked like this???

Nick Jonas didn't even perform he trending bc he lookin like a tall glass of water and we're all THIRSTY — Petti LaBelle✨ (@Adriana_Franc0) May 21, 2018

Y’all are cracking me up… thanks for all the love. 😂 #BBMAs — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 21, 2018

Nick looked so fine…even Black women started to claim him as a White man of color. LOL. Hit the flip to see the hilarious thirst.