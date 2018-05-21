Janet Jackson Is First A.A. Woman To Win Billboard Music Icon Award: Performance & Speech Against Abuse [Video]
At the tender age of 42 (wink), our girl Janet Jackson made history last night on the Billboard Awards as the first African American woman to win the Icon Award. Miss Jackson also gave a timeless performance before making her acceptance speech which focused on abuse of power.
(If The Official Billboard Videos Aren’t Showing Up On This Page, Turn The Page For The Bootleg Version)