What The Fork?!? Marinated Pork Shoulder Mario Batali Is Once Again Investigated For Rape

Mario Batali Accused Of Raping A Woman In 2004

Another one…

According to TMZ, celebrity chef Mario Batali is being investigated by the NYPD for rape accusations at one of his lauded restaurants. This incident is said to have taken place a year prior to his previous sexual assault allegation at the Spotted Pig.

An unidentified Texas woman says she was drinking at Babbo on Jan. 29, 2004. Around 2am she went to use the bathroom and was suddenly accosted by Batali who allegedly pressed himself on top of her and began having sex with her.

Batali was previously accused of drugging a Spotted Pig employee before forcing sex, a charge he denies. No word back about this latest accusation.