Royal Wedding Woes: Idris Elba Defends His Succulent Somali Queen’s ‘Gaudy’ Gucci Garb

Sit down haters!

Idris Elba Defends Sabrina Dhowre’s Royal Wedding Look

Idris Elba KNOWS you think that his succulent Somali Queen looked tawdry and tacky at the Royal Wedding and he’s issuing a response.

If you tuned in to the wedding of the year then you no doubt saw Idris with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre walking into Windsor Castle while being flanked by Oprah Winfrey.

And while Idris’ chic suit was praised, Sabrina Dhowre’s head to toe Gucci look and Vivien Sheriff hat were harshly criticized for making her look gaudy.

idris' fiancé going over look ideas with her stylistpic.twitter.com/mzJq5LscA5 — cointelhoe (@lastdayofjune) May 20, 2018

I’m really laughing at Idris’ fiancée in all that gaudy Gucci. Like… girl, this is a royal wedding. — Dutchess Meghan Stan 🇭🇹🇸🇾 (@Croyant) May 19, 2018

LMAOOOOO!

Idris has since stepped up to defend her and he’s calling out the haters in a “You look smashing, darling!” style caption.

” @sabrinadhowre I love you. @!@@ the haters,” wrote Dris.

Was Sabrina’s Gucci attire really THAT bad? You tell us.

