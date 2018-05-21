Royal Wedding Woes: Idris Elba Defends His Succulent Somali Queen’s ‘Gaudy’ Gucci Garb

Sit down haters!

Idris Elba Defends Sabrina Dhowre’s Royal Wedding Look

Idris Elba KNOWS you think that his succulent Somali Queen looked tawdry and tacky at the Royal Wedding and he’s issuing a response.

If you tuned in to the wedding of the year then you no doubt saw Idris with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre walking into Windsor Castle while being flanked by Oprah Winfrey.

And while Idris’ chic suit was praised, Sabrina Dhowre’s head to toe Gucci look and Vivien Sheriff hat were harshly criticized for making her look gaudy.

LMAOOOOO!

Idris has since stepped up to defend her and he’s calling out the haters in a “You look smashing, darling!” style caption.

” @sabrinadhowre I love you. @!@@ the haters,” wrote Dris.

Was Sabrina’s Gucci attire really THAT bad? You tell us.

Thank you so much @gucci and @viviensheriff , having a royal day 🤗

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre (@sabrinadhowre) on

More of all Gucci everything Sabrina Dhowre on the flip.

