Crab Legs At The Reception: Jameis Winston Pops The Question To His Pregnant Black Queen

Jameis Winston Reveals He’s Proposed To His High School Sweetheart Breion Allen

Congratulations to Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston and his high school sweetheart Breion Allen. The couple got engaged this weekend and Jameis shared the news on social media.

Allen, a 24-year-old real estate agent, is currently carrying their first child, a son.

Jameis captioned the moment perfectly on his Instagram saying:

One of the best plays in football just turned into one of the best plays of my life! You’ve been with me through everything you could ever imagine but never wavered! Your perseverance and love has taught me how to prioritize, empathize and focus on what truly matters. That’s why I had to put your love on TOP! I love you Breezi Boo! #Highschoolsweetheart #MrsWinston #Breionce #boutdamntime

They’ve been together through A LOT — just think of all the things Jameis was accused of over the years. She’s been a rider.

