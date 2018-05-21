Crab Legs At The Reception: Jameis Winston Pops The Question To His Pregnant Black Queen

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: College athlete Jameis Winston (L) and Breion Allen attend The 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

(Michael Buckner/Getty Images For ESPYS)

Jameis Winston Reveals He’s Proposed To His High School Sweetheart Breion Allen

Congratulations to Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston and his high school sweetheart Breion Allen. The couple got engaged this weekend and Jameis shared the news on social media.

Allen, a 24-year-old real estate agent, is currently carrying their first child, a son.

Jameis captioned the moment perfectly on his Instagram saying:

One of the best plays in football just turned into one of the best plays of my life! You’ve been with me through everything you could ever imagine but never wavered! Your perseverance and love has taught me how to prioritize, empathize and focus on what truly matters. That’s why I had to put your love on TOP! I love you Breezi Boo! #Highschoolsweetheart #MrsWinston #Breionce #boutdamntime

They’ve been together through A LOT — just think of all the things Jameis was accused of over the years. She’s been a rider.

Breion Allen and Jameis Winston attends 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Bob Levey/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: NFL player Jameis Winston and Breion Allen attend the New Era Super Bowl party at The Battery on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images for New Era)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: NFL player Jameis Winston and Breion Allen attend the New Era Super Bowl party at The Battery on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images for New Era)

Breion Allen Jameis Winston attends the 5th annual NFL Honors at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

( Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

