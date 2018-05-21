These Cookies Can’t Hold Us Back: The Town Gathers Together In Smoky Solidarity At Lake Merritt For BBQ’N While Black
Image via Instagram/Getty
Thousands Gather In Oakland For BBQ’N While Black
Black folks in Oakland have a LOT of pride and will not be bullied, threatened or bigoted out of enjoying themselves anywhere, much less a public space like Lake Merritt.
Last week social media was ablaze with hilarious laugh-at-our-pain memes of a linebacker-lookin’ lady dubbed “BBQ Becky” who called the police on a Black man who was simply trying to BBQ at the park.
Well, in the spirit of “f*** yo couch” first grade teacher Logan Cortez organized a middle finger festival called “BBQ’N While Black” and HUNDREDS of grills were fired up in the very spot where the melanin-deficient troll tried to steal our joy according to SFChronicle.
The viral flyer was designed by Logan’s friend Jhamel Robinson who racked up thousands of shares in short period of time.
“It’s the community coming together in a positive way as a reaction to what’s going on,” Robinson said. “Instead of tearing up the city, we want to come together in love and unity. And party.”
“Unlike the civil rights movement, we aren’t fighting for our rights,” Cortez added. “Now we’re fighting for the right to simply live within the law.”
It was beautiful to see Black folks enjoying themselves while also fighting back against injustice.
Flip it over to see pics from the event.
Barbecuers take back Oakland’s communal backyard at Lake Merritt, via @sfchronicle_food: By 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a meaty, righteous aroma wafted up from grills set up around Lake Merritt. Everett and Jones was flipping yard-long racks of ribs to give away. Vendors of skateboard decks airbrushed with the greats of African American history set up next to political organizers calling out for registered voters. “It’s the community coming together in a positive way as a reaction to what’s going on,” event organizer Jhamel Robinson said. “Instead of tearing up the city, we want to come together in love and unity. And party.” 📷: @saltyshortssss ~ ~ Read more: trib.al/a23I12f ~ ~ #Oakland #LakeMerritt #BBQ #barbecue #BBQnWhileBlack
Probably the biggest and joyous real Oakland party today at Lake Merritt! Our series Under the #OaklandSkies played along side our folks who came out for #bbqnwhileblack. In the face of #bbqbecky, our brilliant and talented folks really brought it out! Check out @thejammingnachos doing a cover of @kendricklamar #kingkunta 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾#thejammingnachos #undertheoaklandskies