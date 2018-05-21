These Cookies Can’t Hold Us Back: The Town Gathers Together In Smoky Solidarity At Lake Merritt For BBQ’N While Black

Image via Instagram/Getty

Thousands Gather In Oakland For BBQ’N While Black

Black folks in Oakland have a LOT of pride and will not be bullied, threatened or bigoted out of enjoying themselves anywhere, much less a public space like Lake Merritt.

Last week social media was ablaze with hilarious laugh-at-our-pain memes of a linebacker-lookin’ lady dubbed “BBQ Becky” who called the police on a Black man who was simply trying to BBQ at the park.

Well, in the spirit of “f*** yo couch” first grade teacher Logan Cortez organized a middle finger festival called “BBQ’N While Black” and HUNDREDS of grills were fired up in the very spot where the melanin-deficient troll tried to steal our joy according to SFChronicle.

The viral flyer was designed by Logan’s friend Jhamel Robinson who racked up thousands of shares in short period of time.

“It’s the community coming together in a positive way as a reaction to what’s going on,” Robinson said. “Instead of tearing up the city, we want to come together in love and unity. And party.” “Unlike the civil rights movement, we aren’t fighting for our rights,” Cortez added. “Now we’re fighting for the right to simply live within the law.”

It was beautiful to see Black folks enjoying themselves while also fighting back against injustice.

Flip it over to see pics from the event.