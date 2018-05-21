Umbrella Swingin’ Shade: #RHOP’s Monique Samuels Says ‘Fake Friend’ Ashley Darby Lied About THIS

Shade files…

Monique Samuels Shades Ashley Darby Over “Drunk Driving” Comments

During last night’s episode of “Real Housewives Of Potomac,” viewers saw things reach a fever pitch between Monique Samuels and Ashley Darby over those scandalous “drunk driving” implications.

After Ashley told the ladies of Potomac that Monique drank four martinis at lunch before she got into a car accident, Monique exploded on Ashely at Karen Huger’s perfume party.

According to Monique, Ashley lied about her drinking and could’ve ruined her reputation.

Ashley Darby: “I didn’t talk to anyone about what happened at lunch, you volunteered that information.” Monique Samuels: “Then you amplify it by saying that I had four drinks but you had four or five beers and then drove home.”

Not only that, an irritated Monique threatened to choke out Robyn Dixon with her umbrella during a “Mean Girls” showdown with “Pinky and The Brain” a.k.a. Robyn and Gizelle Bryant.

Robyn Dixon: “Now you’re gonna take it out on me but I don’t care—at all.” Monique Samuels: “Then these two green-eyed bandits, Pinky and The Brain over here…” Robyn Dixon: “Shut up!” Monique Samuels: “Get in my face and say that. Back up out my face before I choke you out with this umbrella!”

OH MY.

Monique also went IN on Ashely and her shady cast mates on Twitter as the episode was airing.

Wow!!!!! More lies! There’s no limits to the lies!!!! I had a bottle at the hot tub, which I poured 1 glass of, which was knocked over by @_AshleyDarby … therefore I proceeded to only smoke my cigar in the hot tub. #RHOP — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) May 21, 2018

Please!!! I don’t fight fair when I have my 🌂🌂🌂 #RHOP — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) May 21, 2018

What do YOU think about Monique and Ashley’s RHOP blowup? Whose side are you on???