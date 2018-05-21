Preciousness: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Introduce Their Sweet Son To The World And Reveal Why They Named Him Miles!

John Legend Explains His Kids’ Names

Chrissy Teigen just gave birth to her and John Legend’s son last week and over the weekend the couple revealed the baby’s name and his first photo.

Our new love, Miles Theodore Stephens A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 20, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

Legend had to leave the fam behind to perform at the Billboard Music Awards but his wife and kids were foremost on his mind as he walked the red carpet, where he gave a little insight behind both of his kids’ musical names.

“We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it,” he explained to E!’s Jason Kennedy on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, referencing Nina Simone. “Miles, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens,” the star continued. “When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, ‘He looks like a Miles.'”

Miles’ big sis Luna just recently turned 2 and Legend says she’s over the moon about her baby bro already.

“We’re so excited to have him in the family now,” the Grammy winner gushed on Sunday. “Chrissy’s excited, Luna’s excited, I’m excited. It’s nice to have a little family of four now.”

Chrissy was watching the coverage from home and tweeted facetiously:

“wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting”

wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting pic.twitter.com/l20XJGQ2Fu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

She also showed a photo of Luna looking less than impressed…

she is uhhhh not thrilled with this tribute @BBMAs pic.twitter.com/dq9sNp4zqo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 21, 2018

Here’s a few more Miles related tweets.

I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole. Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love. https://t.co/cASCxh6PvR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 18, 2018

Teigen is a TMI QUEEN! Riiiight?! Congrats again to the Teigen/Stephens family!