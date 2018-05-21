Preciousness: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Introduce Their Sweet Son To The World And Reveal Why They Named Him Miles!
John Legend Explains His Kids’ Names
Chrissy Teigen just gave birth to her and John Legend’s son last week and over the weekend the couple revealed the baby’s name and his first photo.
Legend had to leave the fam behind to perform at the Billboard Music Awards but his wife and kids were foremost on his mind as he walked the red carpet, where he gave a little insight behind both of his kids’ musical names.
“We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it,” he explained to E!’s Jason Kennedy on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, referencing Nina Simone.
“Miles, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens,” the star continued. “When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, ‘He looks like a Miles.'”
Miles’ big sis Luna just recently turned 2 and Legend says she’s over the moon about her baby bro already.
“We’re so excited to have him in the family now,” the Grammy winner gushed on Sunday. “Chrissy’s excited, Luna’s excited, I’m excited. It’s nice to have a little family of four now.”
Chrissy was watching the coverage from home and tweeted facetiously:
“wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting”
She also showed a photo of Luna looking less than impressed…
Here’s a few more Miles related tweets.
Teigen is a TMI QUEEN! Riiiight?! Congrats again to the Teigen/Stephens family!