Culture Vulture Vixen: Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Heavy Cream Cakes In Nearly Nude Photos
- By Bossip Staff
Iggy Azalea Poses For New Modeling Photos
Iggy Azalea’s fully flaunting her unpasteurized pound cakes in new photos.
The cultural appropriating Aussie is working on new music and bidding farewell to Twitter to “protect her creative energy.”
“I’ll be back in a few weeks when I have the artwork and dates for you because right now your supper killing my creative energy,” wrote angsty Iggy on Twitter.
Since then she’s taken her talents to Instagram where she’s fully flaunting her milky make up in its full glory—so much so, that Instagram made her blur out her exposed nipples in a series of photos.
Hmm, would you be here for Iggy Azalea the model???
More on the flip.