Culture Vulture Vixen: Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Heavy Cream Cakes In Nearly Nude Photos

- By Bossip Staff
Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Iggy Azalea Poses For New Modeling Photos

Iggy Azalea’s fully flaunting her unpasteurized pound cakes in new photos.

The cultural appropriating Aussie is working on new music and bidding farewell to Twitter to “protect her creative energy.”

“I’ll be back in a few weeks when I have the artwork and dates for you because right now your supper killing my creative energy,” wrote angsty Iggy on Twitter.

Since then she’s taken her talents to Instagram where she’s fully flaunting her milky make up in its full glory—so much so, that Instagram made her blur out her exposed nipples in a series of photos.

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Hmm, would you be here for Iggy Azalea the model???

Hyper Ambition. Hyper Femininity

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

More on the flip.

Playing with textures.

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Portrait of 21st Century Woman living in post nipple world.

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Mul-ti-pass

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

