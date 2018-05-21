Who Looked More Bangin At The Billboard Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Janet Jackson 2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Janet Jackson Slays The Billboard Awards

Who Looked More Bangin At The Billboard Awards? That’s actually a trick question because the night belonged to Janet Jackson who made history by becoming the first African-American woman to take home the Icon Award — and she looked amazing doing it riiiiiiight?

Janet Jackson Bruno Mars

PG / Splash News

We loved this shot of Bruno Mars bowing to the Queen…

👑

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

He also posted the image on his Instagram.

Ciara 2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

PCC/Splash News

But we won’t neglect the other nubian Princesses who also weren’t playing when they hit the red carpet. Let’s all take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is Ciara.

Normani Billboard Awards

PCC/Splash News

And while we didn’t follow Fifth Harmony much when she was a member, we definitely have our eyes on Normani who is already quietly killing the game as she prepares to release her solo debut.

Tyra Banks 2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

PCC/Splash News

Sadly not everyone at the awards could garner a Best Dressed nomination.

Kesha 2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

PCC/Splash News

Some of these looks left us shaking our heads.

Jennifer Lopez

Zuma / Splash News

J Lo looked like she let Alex Rodriguez mess up her whole ‘fit AND hair in the car.

Check out more photos from the carpet below then hit the flip for more pics from inside the show.

Love You J! @JanetJackson Queen. #Icon

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ms. Jackson ❤️

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

Salt N Pepa

PG / Splash News

PG / Splash News

Camila Cabello Billboards

PG / Splash News

Janet Jackson Billboard Awards

PG / Splash News

Khalid Shawn Mendes

PG / Splash News

Jennifer Lopez performance

PG / Splash News

Jennifer Lopez

PG / Splash News

    Continue Slideshow

    PG / Splash News

    Kelly Clarkson Billboard a

    PG / Splash News

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Awards, Ballers, Bangers

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus