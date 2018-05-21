Janet Jackson Slays The Billboard Awards

Who Looked More Bangin At The Billboard Awards? That’s actually a trick question because the night belonged to Janet Jackson who made history by becoming the first African-American woman to take home the Icon Award — and she looked amazing doing it riiiiiiight?

We loved this shot of Bruno Mars bowing to the Queen…

👑 A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on May 20, 2018 at 7:53pm PDT

He also posted the image on his Instagram.

But we won’t neglect the other nubian Princesses who also weren’t playing when they hit the red carpet. Let’s all take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is Ciara.

And while we didn’t follow Fifth Harmony much when she was a member, we definitely have our eyes on Normani who is already quietly killing the game as she prepares to release her solo debut.

Sadly not everyone at the awards could garner a Best Dressed nomination.

Some of these looks left us shaking our heads.

J Lo looked like she let Alex Rodriguez mess up her whole ‘fit AND hair in the car.

Check out more photos from the carpet below then hit the flip for more pics from inside the show.