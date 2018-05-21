Trump’s AmeriKKKa: Two U.S. Citizens Questioned By Border Control For Speaking Spanish While Grocery Shopping In Montana [VIDEO]

Border Patrol Agent Asks Women For Documents After Hearing Them Speaking Spanish At Montana Gas Station

This is getting really out of hand. A Montana woman and her friend, who are both U.S. citizens were shopping for a few grocery items Wednesday morning at a Havre gas station when they were detained by a Border Patrol agent for speaking Spanish.

The agent, who identified himself as “Agent O’Neal,” overheard the women picking up eggs and milk and asked for documents, according to KRTV.com.

Ana Suda – who was born in Texas and now lives in Havre – stopped with a friend at a Town Pump store to buy milk and eggs. They were speaking Spanish when a Border Patrol agent asked them for their documents. Suda said she paid for her items, gave the agent her identification, and she started recording video of the incident in the parking lot.

When Suda asked why he wanted to see their identification, the agent said, “Ma’am, the reason I asked you for your ID is because I came in here and saw that you guys are speaking Spanish, which is very unheard of up here.” Suda says they are still in shock that this happened. Suda told MTN News: “My family was asking me, because my family is still in Texas, and they were asking me, how is Montana about this? I said I have never had a problem before. I say Montana is perfect. I love the people here, the people are so nice. It is nicer than other states. I can not believe this happened.” Suda said that the officer let them leave after about 35 minutes. Suda told KRTV that even her husband, a former probation officer with the Montana Department of Correction who is in law enforcement, is questioning what happened: “He thinks it is very bad what this guy was doing because he does not have the right to do it.”

Since when did it become illegal to speak other languages? WTF!