Gut Full Of Human…Or Metamucil? 70-Year-Old Mexican Woman Claims She Is 6 Months Pregnant

70-Year-Old Woman Claims To Be Pregnant

70-year-old Maria de la Luz is the proud mother of seven children…and might just be ready to birth her eight.

According to DailyMail, De La Luz has undergone nearly ten ultrasounds and the doctors cannot believe what they saw, a six-month pregnant geriatric.

‘They told me it is a girl. Look, you can see her little face,’ she said at her home in Mazatlan, a city in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

The woman wouldn’t disclose HOW she became pregnant, either traditionally or by IVF, but it’s believed that she got pregnant three months ago.

‘My legs hurt and I was vomiting and felt dizzy. Now they have done around 10 ultrasounds in a private clinic and in the (public) social security hospital. The doctors could not believe it,’ she told reporters.

If Maria does indeed birth a baby, she will become the oldest woman ever to have a child surpassing 66-year-old Bousada de Lara who birthed twins in 2006.