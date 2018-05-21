New Music: Ebenezer Taps A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For New Track “When I Call Em”

UK artist, Ebenezer (Virgin EMI Records/Interscope Records) releases his new self-produced track, “When I Call Em” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Ebenezer’s smooth vocals ride the cusp of hip-hop and R&B to produce the perfect summertime sound. He champions loyalty throughout the melodious track; pledging his commitment to his pre-fame crew, while bragging on the new attention, and women, that his status has afforded him. You can listen to “When I Call Em” HERE.

Ebenezer has been steadily making a name for himself, working with artists such as Rejjie Snow, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign and Craig David. In 2017, he ushered in new fans through a string of releases: “F**K IT,” “Survival” and Cliché.” He followed up in February 2018 with the release of his debut EP, Bad Romantic. The record pit Ebenezer against himself, uncovering both his romantic and “savage” tendencies and proving that his creative artistry is as intense as his delivery. Ebenezer’s forthcoming project is due out this summer.

Ebenezer looks to continue his success as he prepares for the release of new music in the coming months. Born in Homerton, Ebenezer spent most of his childhood at a cousin’s house in Hackney along with his brother and sister. While his mother was busy holding down three jobs, Ebenezer and his brother spent most of their free time listening to music, watching MTV Base and learning to produce. Check out more from Ebenezer on social media @ebenezarsworld!