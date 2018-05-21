Exclusive: Karrueche On New Relationship With Victor Cruz: “We Just Mesh Very Well”

“Claws” Star Dishes On Life With Free Agent Victor Cruz

Karrueche Tran said she’s very happy in her new relationship with former New York Giants player Victor Cruz.

The pair went public earlier this year and their union appears to be going from strength to strength. The couple were most recently spotted at the actress’s 30th birthday party last week at the Jane Hotel in New York City. Its the first high profile relationship for Karrueche since she split from long-term partner Chris Brown in 2015.

“Its good,” Tran told us. “We like each other. We just mesh very well. We get along, we have fun. Whether it’s just us two or friends. It’s easy breezy and it’s really refreshing, and I’m just enjoying it.”

BOSSIP spotted the pair over the weekend on a flight from New York to D.C. for the premiere of Tran’s show “Claws,” although Cruz did not attend the show launch with her.

However, Tran’s co-star Harold Perrineau said Cruz is a regular visitor on the “Claws” set in New Orleans, and their cast mates also adore the 32-year-old Paterson, NJ native.

“And you should see when he shows up with the ladies on the show,” Perrineau said. “They love him!”

Tran agreed: “They love him! They were all kissing on him and rubbing on him! It’s sweet.”