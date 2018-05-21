Here’s Your Reminder That Normani Is The Fifth Harmony Star We Can’t Get Enough Of

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Normani Is Bae

If you watched the Billboard awards last night then you saw Camila Cabello reunited with her Fifth Harmony sister. Not the least of which was the beautiful, thickly princess Normani. In case you don’t remember, she’s one of the five harmonies and the one many people pegged to be the next big star. We still think it’s only a matter of time. Want to know why?

my “bitch I just met Janet” pose

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

All you have to do is look at these pics and videos to see how captivating she can be. Hit the flip…

🕊

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

🌾

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

when it feels so good but it’s bad for you 💔

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

Milky Way

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

76 in December

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

    🌵

    A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

    20 something

    A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

    5/31/96

    A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

    @cosmopolitanmx X @fifthharmony BTS

    A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

