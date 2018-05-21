Justice Watch: Judge To Decide If Atlanta-Area Cop Will Face Murder Trial For Killing Unarmed, Naked, Mentally Ill Black Man

Image via Getty

Ex-Atlanta Area Cop On Trial For Murder Of Unarmed Naked Black Man

Keep an eye on this because things could get rowdy in Atlanta if the “justice” system doesn’t do it’s job.

Back in 2015 Dekalb County cop Richard Olsen shot and killed a naked and unarmed Anthony Hill inside his apartment complex. As a result a grand jury indicted Olsen, charging him with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of making a false statement and two counts of violation of oath by a public officer according to CNN.

Oh, by the way, Hill was a veteran of the war in Afghanistan.

Former Dekalb police officer, accused of murder in shooting of naked, unarmed man takes stand in Immunity Hearing. Claims self defense, seeking to have charges thrown out. pic.twitter.com/ojQ8LHrKpE — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) May 21, 2018

Today, reporters at WSB-TV are at Olsen’s immunity hearing where a judge will decide whether the former officer’s self-defense plea has and validity. Hard to imagine how fatal force was necessary considering again that Hill was both unarmed and unclothed, but as scruffy and swirly genius Donald Glover recently noted, this is America.

Let ol’ Olsen tell it, Hill “aggressively charged the officer and refused commands to stop”. We’ve seen white boys wearing clothes that could conceal weapons lay hands on cops and get taken away in cuffs, brotha allegedly runs toward a pi-…officer and gets shot twice.

Go figure.

We’ll have more details as their available.