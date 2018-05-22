Thug Misses Matrimony-dom? Did Khia Tie The Knot In Mexico?
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9
❯
❮
Rapper Khia Gets Married?
Although she’s usually a crass curmudgeon, Khia might actually be blissfully happy and married.
The Miami rapper sparked marriage rumors this week after she posted photos of herself rocking all white and holding a bouquet alongside her boo in Mexico.
The elaborate celebration also included a gang of folks partying on the beach to her 2002 hit.
So far it’s hard to tell if Khia got married and is currently honeymooning or if she was just part of an all-white wedding party.
Either way, we’re glad to see the Thug Misses actually smiling and happy instead of transphobically trolling her ex “Queens Court” coconspirator TS Madison.
Even ornery azzholes deserve love, right?
More Khia on the flip.