Caucasoid Catastrophe: Spongebecky Squarepants Says “Ni**a” 3 Times On Stage Rapping With Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Stops Fan From Using N-Word

This redneck, Roll Tidin’, overripe honeydew melon had the nerve to climb her dusty dollar-store azz on stage with Pulitzer Prize-winning Kendrick muthaf***in’ Lamar and go full-on Grand Wizard in front of tens of thousands of people. Last night, King Kunta made a stop at the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama and here’s what happened…

The “Am I not cool enough for you? What’s up, bro?” followed by the apoplectic scream of “F**K YOU, B!T¢H!” is WHOLE a mood.

What do you think of Kendrick’s response?