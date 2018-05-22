Floyd Mayweather Drops Money Team Millions On A 30-Carat Diamond Ring For His Daughter’s 18th Birthday

Must be niiiiiice…

Floyd Mayweather Buys His Daughter A 30-Carat Diamond Ring

Floyd “Money” Mayweather’s daughter recently got an extravagant gift from her ballin’ boxer daddy.

Iyanna Mayweather recently turned 18 and celebrated the milestone birthday with her dad and her mom Melissia Rene.

And to top things off, Money Mayweather gifted his daughter a 30-carat canary yellow diamond ring worth several MILLION.

Page Six spoke with Pristine Jewelers President Avi who created the bling and told them that the ring also has a platinum band and took two weeks to make.

“The center is an 18-carat canary yellow [diamond],” said Avi. “It’s mounted in platinum. Each stone around is a carat and a half. There’s eight of them.”

Canary diamonds are a little bit more expensive,” Avi added. “So, he wanted something different because she has a lot of white diamond rings. He wanted something to pop out and stand out.”.

WELL DAMN! Wonder how the man she marries one day can top that…

Would you buy your 18-year-old a 30-carat ring???