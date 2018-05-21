Babies: “Insecure” Actress DomiNque Perry Gives Birth To A Precious Liddo Princess

“Insecure” Actress Welcomes First Child, Zen

Congratulations are in order for “Insecure” actress DomiNque Perry, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Zen on Sunday.

Perry captioned her IG snap: “’Zen’ you’re so perfect. Thank you God for appointing me the wonderful job of being her mommy.”

Issa Rae was among friends who sent congratulations on Instagram. The “Insecure” creator commented: “Wow! Congratulations!!!”

Perry responded: “Love you sis!!!! Just so you know your babysitting job can be activated at anytime haha!”

Perry previously told Page Six:

“Just to have her around lots of love, family, and friends and by my side for as many occasions as possible,” Perry told Page Six. “I’m a first-time mom so as of right now I have no plans since everything will be so very new and exciting to me, but I definitely am going to just enjoy the ride of motherhood! And try to learn from my experiences with my daughter and strive to be the best mother I can be for her as well as making her proud by achieving all goals in my career.”

We’re sure she’ll be a wonderful mom.

Hit the flip for photos from some of her maternity photoshoots.