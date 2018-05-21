Babies: “Insecure” Actress DomiNque Perry Gives Birth To A Precious Liddo Princess
“Insecure” Actress Welcomes First Child, Zen
Congratulations are in order for “Insecure” actress DomiNque Perry, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Zen on Sunday.
Perry captioned her IG snap: “’Zen’ you’re so perfect. Thank you God for appointing me the wonderful job of being her mommy.”
Issa Rae was among friends who sent congratulations on Instagram. The “Insecure” creator commented: “Wow! Congratulations!!!”
Perry responded: “Love you sis!!!! Just so you know your babysitting job can be activated at anytime haha!”
Perry previously told Page Six:
“Just to have her around lots of love, family, and friends and by my side for as many occasions as possible,” Perry told Page Six. “I’m a first-time mom so as of right now I have no plans since everything will be so very new and exciting to me, but I definitely am going to just enjoy the ride of motherhood! And try to learn from my experiences with my daughter and strive to be the best mother I can be for her as well as making her proud by achieving all goals in my career.”
We’re sure she’ll be a wonderful mom.
Hit the flip for photos from some of her maternity photoshoots.
It's like…. I just felt like FINALLY showing you off girl. You weren't in my plans but you were in Gods plans, and for that it's insane how much I love you. Let's take over this world young Queen..❤️❤️ #mygirlnme #firsttimemother #mochamoms 📸 by: @petermonsanto makeup: @khamilialevonne Dress: @sewtrendyaccessories